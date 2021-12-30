Nicole Kidman called out a reporter for asking a ‘sexist’ question about her relationship with ex Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1990. Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman called out a reporter from The Guardian for asking her a question about Tom Cruise.

Cruise and Kidman were married between 1990 and 2001.

Kidman said the question was “almost sexist” because it wouldn’t be asked to a man.

Nicole Kidman called out a reporter from The Guardian for asking a “sexist” question about her relationship with Tom Cruise.

Kidman was speaking to the British newspaper about her new movie “Being the Ricardos” and how the story relates to her own life. The biopic is about the relationship between “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball (played by Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem) at the height of Ball’s fame.

Kidman told The Guardian: “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

The reporter then asked whether the “Big Little Lies” actress was referring to Cruise, to whom she was married some 20 years ago.

Nicole Kidman recreates iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ grape-stomping scene in ‘Being The Ricardos.’ Amazon Studios

To this Kidman replied: “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”

The article notes that Kidman appeared “angry” before the actress added: “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.'”

Cruise and Kidman married in 1990 after meeting on the set of “Days of Thunder” that same year. The pair adopted two children together in 1992 and 1994 but after 11 years together, Cruise filed for a divorce in 2001.

Although Kidman has spoken about her previous marriage in the past, recently she has said that she is “reluctant” to do so. In an essay for New York Magazine in 2018 Kidman said she is reluctant to talk about her marriage with Cruise because “it almost feels disrespectful” to her current husband, Keith Urban. Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and have two children together.

Kidman was asked in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year whether she was annoyed by the constant questions about her previous relationship.

“I was young. I think I offered it up?” She said in response. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way. I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach.”

“Being the Ricardos” is out in theatres now.