Kristen Stewart recalls Nicole Kidman giving her walkie-talkies for Christmas when she was 10

Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman on ‘s ‘Actors on Actors’ series. Variety

Nicole Kidman and 10-year-old Kristen Stewart briefly worked together on the 2002 thriller “Panic Room.”

Kidman was forced to drop out and was replaced by Jodie Foster but Stewart still considered her a friend.

“You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas,” the “Twilight” actor recalled.

Kristen Stewart has revealed that Nicole Kidman once gifted her a pair of walkie-talkies for Christmas after their brief time rehearsing “Panic Room.” Stewart and Kidman were originally set to co-star in David Fincher’s 2002 thriller “Panic Room,” playing a mother and daughter who must defend themselves against a home invasion.

Kidman left the project after exacerbating an injury and was, of course, replaced by Jodie Foster but it didn’t stop her and Stewart from hitting it off.

Discussing their short time working together in the latest “Actors on Actors” episode, Kidman said, “We were meant to work together how many years ago? I remember David Fincher saying, ‘Oh, my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.’ And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama.”

“I was 10 years old,” Stewart replied. “We spent a couple weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, ‘She’s one of my friends.’ You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas.”

(L-R) Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in ‘Panic Room.’ Sony

Kidman has no hard feelings about being replaced by Foster, saying, “Jodie came in and was just brilliant and wiped the floor.”

“Isn’t that crazy?” she asked. “Here we are decades later, hanging in there. And you’re amazing; Fincher was right, as he always is.”

In their “Actors on Actors” conversation, Stewart was discussing “Spencer” while Kidman was promoting her role as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman recently revealed her hesitation over playing the “I Love Lucy” star, saying she initially told director Aaron Sorkin that she wanted to quit. “I actually sent Aaron an email saying, ‘I think I’m actually the wrong person now. I know I said ‘yes,’ but I’m now saying ‘no,'” she said at a screening in December.

Sorkin refused to accept her resignation. “He said, ‘You don’t get to say ‘no’ now!’,” Kidman recalled.