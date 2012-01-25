Nicole Kidman Is Selling A Stunning Piece Of Australian Beachfront

Australian actor Nicole Kidman is about to auction off a rare plot of beachfront land on the far south coast of New South Wales, four hours south of Sydney.



The 1009-square-meter block is one of three that the Bewitched starlet bought along the immaculate Rosedale Beach for $4 million eight years ago, according to Property Observer.

She recently sold the first two lots for $3 million, and hopes the final piece of land will bring in $1.2 million when it goes under the hammer on February 11.

It boasts 21 meters of beach frontage along Knowlman Road — which is just 30 seconds from the water — and stunning views of nearby Jimmy’s Island.

Here are some shots from real estate company LJ Hooker:

Photo: LJ Hooker Bateman’s Bay

Photo: LJ Hooker Bateman’s Bay

Photo: LJ Hooker Bateman’s Bay

