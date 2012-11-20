Nicole Glaros Will Be Running TechStars NYC This Spring In Place Of David Tisch

A few months ago, angel investor David Tisch left his day-to-day role as managing director of Techstars NYC.



Today, TechStars NYC announced a new interim managing director, Nicole Glaros.

Glaros has been a managing director in the startup accelerator’s founding city, Boulder, Colorado. She’s founded three companies, all of which are still operating today.

Techstars founder David Cohen says Glaros will be relocated to NYC until a permanent replacement for Tisch is found. Then she’ll train the replacement and return to Boulder. Cohen will also frequent the NYC program this spring.

“Of all of our Managing Directors nationally, Nicole has the most experience with the culture and heart of TechStars and has run five TechStars programs since 2009,” Cohen writes. “She’s been responsible for funding and working with many great companies such as Ubooly, Cloudability, Mobiplug, Orbotix, and dozens more.”

The University of Florida graduate describes herself as an avid biker and traveller with a “big fat Greek family.” She also enjoys ski slopes and making fun of herself to entertain others.

TechStars NYC began accepting startup applications for its spring 2013 program today too. Founders can apply here.

