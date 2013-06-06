Girl Breaks Both Feet Jumping Off A Roof And Now Her mum Wants The Internet To Help Pay Her Bills

Nicole Easton was seriously injured recently after she tried to jump from her roof into a swimming pool.



Easton watched as her boyfriend successfully jumped into the pool and she reluctantly tried it too. She hesitated at the last second and landed on solid ground instantly breaking both her feet, Gawker’s Neetzan Zimmerman explains.

Doctors expect her to be disabled for at least six months to a year.

Nicole’s mum Carrie Yunker looked to the Internet to help foot some of her daughter’s bills.

Yunker started a crowdsourced funding campaign on GoFundMe to raise $4,200. The Internet responded to her idea and with outrage in the comments section of the fundraiser.

They’ve since been deleted but here are a few the New York Daily News caught:

“This honestly has to be the most pathetic thing I have ever seen in my life,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another quipped, “Teen jumps off roof, doesn’t land in pool, breaks her feet. Mother wants the #internet to pay the bill #sorrynotsorry.”

Yunker later said that the fundraiser was a way to reach out to close friends and family, not the greater public. But strangers have donated funds.

As of right now the campaign has only raised $180, it seems that the internet isn’t as willing to help as Carrie thought.

Here’s the video.

