Nicolas Sarkozy Has Joined Twitter

Ahead of today’s upcoming announcement that, yes, he will be running for president again, Nicolas Sarkozy has taken a bold PR move — and joined Twitter.The account appears to be verified, though after the Wendi Deng incident we know this is not always reliable.



His two tweets so far read:

Hello everyone, I am very pleased to launch my account #Twitter. Thank you to those who will follow me! NS



And:

I accepted the invitation of TF1 present at 20 hours (8pm) tonight, and I’ll see you there. NS



So far, so banal. But we’re hoping that the fact that the posts are signed “NS” means that he is actually behind the tweets (and tweets from his staff will appear without initials).

If true, we figure it’s only a matter of time before he’s insulting the English, calling journalists pedophiles, and telling random Frenchmen to get lost.

