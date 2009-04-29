Nicolas Sarkozy To Pay $39,000 To Brooklyn Indie Rockers MGMT

After suing French president Nicolas Sarkozy for using their song “Kids” in a campaign video without asking permission, Brooklyn indie rockers MGMT have won a $39,050 (30,000 euros) settlement for Sarkozy’s potentially illegal activity.



Sarkozy’s UMP party had originally offered the band a symbolic, insulting settlement of one euro for copyright infringement. Understandably, the band got more. But, in typical indie rock fashion, the band’s not keeping the money for themselves but instead donating it to an artists’ rights organisation, according to the following post on MGMT’s Web site:

“We did not want to be ‘typical Americans’ and sue, despite the amazing monetary benefit and chinchilla coats and Navigators it would bring, instead we are using the settlement fee the UMP presented and donating it to artists’ rights organisations.”

