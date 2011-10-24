You Won't Believe What Nicolas Sarkozy Said To David Cameron This Weekend

Want to know how badly the discussions in Europe are going?



All you really need to see is this.

From The Guardian:

The bust-up between Cameron and Sarkozy held up the conclusion of the EU-27 summit for almost two hours, with the French president expressing rage at the constant criticism and lectures from UK ministers.

Sarkozy bluntly told Cameron: “You have lost a good opportunity to shut up.” He added: “We are sick of you criticising us and telling us what to do. You say you hate the euro and now you want to interfere in our meetings.”

Add in the collapse of German-French relations, and the fact that everyone’s turning on Italy and you have all the makings of an extraordinarily depressing, dysfunctional currency union that really looks like it could collapse barring something remarkable.

UPDATE: It’s worth noting that the snippets that come out in the course of tense negotiations won’t necessarily tell the story about how this will end up. Outwardly, the goal still is to have a deal by Wednesday. Click here for a guide to where things officially stand right now.

