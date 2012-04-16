OK, Now You Know That Sarkozy Is Desperate...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As Nicolas Sarkozy’s re-election situation looks more and more dire, he’s doing what all desperate candidates do: start blasting various rigid institutions.For example, he’s blasting the ECB for not doing more to promote growth.



Ambrose Evans-Pritchard:

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has lashed out at the hard money policies of the European Central Bank and launched a veiled attack on Germany’s austerity drive, hoping to bolster his flagging re-election campaign.

“On the question of the ECB’s role in supporting growth, we French are going to open the debate,” he told a mass gathering in Paris. “Europe must absolutely return to growth if it is not going to lose its footing in the world economy.”

Mr Sarkozy criticised the “fixed rules in the Maastricht treaty”, alluding to the ECB’s price stability mandate. The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate linked to both inflation and jobs.

And more amusingly, he’s even blasting the Financial Times, as the Financial Times itself reports…

Mr Sarkozy, who faces the first round of the French presidential election on April 22, turned on the FT during a television programme on Thursday night in which he was asked to react to an editorial that welcomed calls for a European growth strategy from François Hollande, the Socialist candidate and his principal opponent.

“The FT . . . has always favoured and defended the Anglo-Saxon model, considering that the French are incorrigible and we would be better off following the Anglo-Saxon model. When the FT does not agree with me it makes me very happy because obviously I don’t agree with them,” he said.

Who’s next on the list?

