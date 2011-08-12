London Looter Who Stole Bottled Water Jailed For Six Months

Looting in London.

Photo: flickr user: hozinja

Nicolas Roberts has been jailed for looting a crate of bottled water from a discount supermarket while walking home from his girlfriends house in Brixton, London, reports The Telegraph.The a 23-year-old student dropped the water and ran from police when challenged. He was later arrested and received six months imprisonment for his crime.



While his lawyer said his crime was “opportunistic”, the harsh sentence shows that British judges are unlikely to be lenient with rioters.

Others charged for their part in the the riots so far include an 11 year old girl, a 17 year old dancer, and the university student daughter of a millionaire businessman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.