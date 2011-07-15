Golfer Forced To Pull Out Of British Open After Crashing His Scooter

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

Belgian golfer Nicolas Colsaerts pulled out of the Open Championship this morning after failing to recover from an elbow injury he sustained in a scooter crash earlier this week.Colsaerts rented a scooter and promptly smashed into a curb on the streets of Sandwich, England.



He hoped to recover from an elbow injury before his 9:54 a.m. tee time this morning. He did not.

Utimately he had to give his spot to American Ricky Barnes.

Colsaerts is the eighth golfer to pull out of the tournament.

In fact, current leader Thomas Bjorn was not even in the original field, but got a spot when Vijay Singh withdrew earlier in the week.

