Nicolas Cage Wore A Ridiculous Nicolas Cage Shirt To A Guns N' Roses Concert

Nicolas Cage made an epic appearance at a Guns N’ Roses concert this weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

If being accompanied by Andrew Dice Clay, holding a cane, wearing a cowboy hat and chaps wasn’t enough, the actor wore a T-shirt with his own face on it underneath his Mardis Gras beads.

Guns N’ Roses posted the picture to their Instagram account, simply stating, “Mr Nicolas Cage and Mr Andrew Dice Clay.”

The unlikely duo then joined the band on stage for a final bow.

It’s almost as mindblowing as that time Macauley Culkin wore a photo of Ryan Gosling wearing a photo of Macauley Culkin.

