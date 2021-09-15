Nicolas Cage. Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images

Cage says “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is too “whacked-out” for him.

“I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time,” he told Collider.

He told the site he will never see the movie, but he’s told it’s good.

Nicolas Cage is so freaked out by the premise of his next movie that he says he will never watch it.

In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” hitting theaters in April 2022, Cage stars as a version of himself who decides to give up acting. As a final hurrah, however, he agrees to a $US1 ($AU1) million payday to attend the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire (Pedro Pascal), who’s a Cage superfan and wants the actor to perform his iconic characters over his career for him.

“I’m never going to see that movie,” Cage told Collider in a recent interview when asked about the project.

“I’m told it’s a good movie,” he continued. “My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the [test] audience loved the movie. But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play [director] Tom Gormican’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”

The Oscar-winner admitted that he’s made a career out of playing outlandish characters that audiences can’t get enough of. But in real life, he’s not really like that.

“I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments,” he added. “I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.”

Nicolas Cage said ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is too ‘whacked-out’ for him. JC Olivera/Getty Images

However, Cage said that’s what the director wanted, so he gave it to him onscreen. It doesn’t mean he’s going to see the finished product, though.”I won’t see it,” he told reporter Vinnie Mancuso, “but I do hope you enjoy it.”

Recently Tiffany Haddish, who also stars in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” told Insider what she learned from working with Cage on the movie.

“He knew everything about the movie; every single thing that was going on,” she said.

“Sometimes I do movies and I just want to know my character and then be surprised by everything else,” Haddish continued. “I always felt in that surprise there may be some magic that comes from spontaneity. But after working with him, I realized I should know everything and then in my mind find room for surprises.”