Nicolas Cage meets a dangerous super fan in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ trailer

- Nicolas Cage gives the most meta performance any actor has ever attempted in “Unbearable Weight.”
- In the movie, he attends a party where he’s paid to perform some of his most iconic roles.
- But the CIA enlists him to take down the host of the party, a drug kingpin played by Pedro Pascal.
