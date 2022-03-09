Search

Nicolas Cage meets a dangerous super fan in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ trailer

Jason Guerrasio

  • Nicolas Cage gives the most meta performance any actor has ever attempted in “Unbearable Weight.”
  • In the movie, he attends a party where he’s paid to perform some of his most iconic roles.
  • But the CIA enlists him to take down the host of the party, a drug kingpin played by Pedro Pascal.

