Photo: AP

Los Angeles has filed another lien against Nicolas Cage for $624,934.64 in unpaid gift taxes.TMZ has a copy of the document.



The actor’s tax troubles are well known. In a 2010 lawsuit he blamed his accountant for letting him run up a $14 million tax debt.

