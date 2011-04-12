Nicolas Cage's $1.5 Million Superman Comicbook Has Been Found

An image from Tim Burton’s canceled Superman starring Nic Cage

Los Angeles police found a valuable copy of Action Comics No. 1 in a storage locker in San Fernando Valley.After consulting experts, they have determined it is the comicbook reported stolen by Nicolas Cage over 10 years ago, according to the LA Times.



The comicbook, which shows the first appearance of Superman, has sold for auction for as much as $1.5 million.

Nic Cage bought the comic in the nineties when he was slotted to play Superman in a movie directed by Tim Burton. After the theft of Action Comics No. 1 and other valuables, he sold his collection of 141 comics for $1.6 million.

