Nicolas Cage Sued Over Defaulting On Rolls Royce Lease Payments

Photo: AP

It’s no secret that Nicolas Cage is in the poorhouse. But why he keeps on spending as if he’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars is beyond us.

Cage leased two vintage Rolls Royce cars costing thousands of dollars per month back in 2007. He couldn’t afford the payments and returned both cars and now the leasing company, Premier Financial Services, is suing him over breach of contract:TMZ: Cage signed a 60-month lease agreement for a sweet 1964 Rolls Royce SCIII back in 2007. The monthly lease payment — a cool $7,663.02. The ride was valued at $550,000.

But one Rolls is not how Nic rolled. Four months after leasing the ’64, Nic leased a 2002 Rolls Royce Corniche. Again — a 60-month lease with payments of $3,630.71. The car was worth $245,000.

So the leasing company is now suing Nic for the money they lost by selling the car wholesale. The company wants $104,490.68 for the ’64 Rolls, and $137,077.06 for the ’02.



Below, a copy of the lawsuit in full:



0310_nic_cage_doc_a

