Nicolas Cage has a time bomb strapped to his groin in the trailer for his wild new thriller ‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland’

Nicolas Cage in ‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland.’ IGN/YouTube

A new Nicolas Cage thriller is on the horizon.

“Prisoners Of The Ghostland,” which hits theatres in September, sees Cage as a veteran bank robber.

Check out the trailer down below.

The official trailer for “Prisoners Of The Ghostland,” Nicolas Cage’s new, whacky crime thriller was unveiled by RLJE Films Wednesday evening.

The film sees Cage as a veteran bank robber who is temporarily freed by a warlord played by Bill Moseley to rescue his kidnapped granddaughter Bernice (played by Sofia Boutella).

Much like the storyline in the recent “Suicide Squad,” however, there is a catch. Cage has been fitted with a special leather suit donned with explosives across his body, including on his most intimate parts that will explode if he doesn’t rescue Bernice in time.

“Prisoners Of The Ghostland” is the first English language film from the acclaimed Japanese director Sion Sono and will arrive in US theaters, digital and video-on-demand Sept. 17. Can Cage keep up the moment drummed up by his acclaimed performance in the recent hit “Pig?” Are we in the midst of a Cage renaissance? Only time will tell.

