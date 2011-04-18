Nicolas Cage And 10 Other Celebrity Mug Shots

New Orleans police arrested Nicolas Cage Saturday morning on suspicion of domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, and public drunkenness. The actor posted an $11,000 bond and was released but not before posing for one of the strangest mug shots.



Cage is far from the only celebrity who has been photographed while in the custody of the police.

The list of famous people breaking the law goes on and on, and the pictures are the proof.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.