Nicolas Cage And 10 Other Celebrity Mug Shots

Noah Davis
nicolas cage

New Orleans police arrested Nicolas Cage Saturday morning on suspicion of domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, and public drunkenness. The actor posted an $11,000 bond and was released but not before posing for one of the strangest mug shots.

Cage is far from the only celebrity who has been photographed while in the custody of the police.

The list of famous people breaking the law goes on and on, and the pictures are the proof.

Nicolas Cage (April 2011)

Mel Gibson (March 2011)

Lindsay Lohan (Sept 2010)

Charlie Sheen (Dec 2009)

Wesley Snipes (April 2008)

Nicole Richie (Aug 23, 2007)

Mickey Rourke (Nov 2007)

From

Michelle Rodriguez (Dec 2007)

Chris Tucker (April 2005)

Nick Nolte (Sept 11, 2002)

Carmen Electra (Nov 1999)

Nicolas Cage was not the only loser this week >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.