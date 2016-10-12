Nicolas Cage hunts for Osama bin Laden in a surreal comedy trailer

TWC-Dimension Russell Brand and Nicholas Cage in ‘Army of One.’

Nicolas Cage’s latest film finds the Oscar-winning actor in a surreal comedy about one man’s hunt for Osama bin Laden.

In “Army of One,” Cage stars as Gary Faulkner, “an ex-con, unemployed handyman, and modern-day Don Quixote,” who heads to Pakistan after a vision of God — played by Russell Brand — tells him to find bin Laden, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The film is loosely based on a 2010 GQ article, which details how the real-life Faulkner attempted to capture the Al Qaeda leader in Pakistan while “equipped with little more than a sword he’d bought on a home-shopping network.”

“Army of One” is directed by Larry Charles (“Borat,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and written by renowned playwright Rajiv Joseph and Scott Rothman. It costars Wendi McLendon-Covey (“Bridesmaids”), Rainn Wilson (“The Office”), and Paul Scheer (“The League”).

The film will be released to video on demand on November 4 before arriving on Blu-ray November 15.

