Nicolas Cage was convinced a horse named ‘Rain Man’ wanted to kill him on the set of his upcoming Western

Nicolas Cage. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Cage recalled the unpleasant experience working with a horse named Rain Man on his latest movie.

It was for the movie, “Butcher’s Crossing,” in which he plays a man setting out to explore the West.

Nicolas Cage had a major gripe with a horse named Rain Man that he had to work with on his upcoming Western, “Butcher’s Crossing.”

According to Cage, Rain Man wanted to kill him.

“Rain Man kept trying to knock me off and would try to run my head into roofs, and then I’d get off and try to be nice to him, and he would headbutt me. It was not fun,” Cage revealed during The Hollywood Reporter’s actors roundtable chat that included Cage, Andrew Garfield, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex.

“I’ve always had good experiences with animals,” he continued. “I always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me.”

The other actors in the roundtable were taken by Cage’s story. Majors believed he might have also worked with the horse, too; while Garfield told Cage to keep talking about Rain Man.

Nicolas Cage, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex at THR’s annual Actor Roundtable. The Hollywood Reporter

Cage went on to say there was another moment when he was on Rain Man in a scene that featured a herd of bison and the actor wasn’t confident he’d get away from them because Rian Man was so difficult to ride. But the biggest scare came during the final shot he did for the movie.

“The director’s name was Gabe [Polsky],” Cage said. “The last shot, it was just like, ‘Gabe, I’m not getting on a horse again.'”

Finally, after some discussion Cage agreed to get on the horse for the last shot.

“So I got on the horse and literally, again, he kept trying to throw me off,’ Cage continued. “I was like, ‘That’s it. That was my last shot, and you had to make it almost like a stunt. You did make it a stunt. You almost killed me on my last shot in the movie.’ As you can tell, I’ve got post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man.”

Polsky did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“Butcher’s Crossing,” based on the 1960 novel by John Williams, follows an Ivy League dropout who sets out to explore the American West in the late 1800s. He eventually joins a team of buffalo hunters. The movie currently doesn’t have a release date.