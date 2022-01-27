Nicolas Cage says he’s really happily married to fifth wife Riko Shibata.

When asked in an interview with the LA Times about his favorite things, Cage’s first answer was his wife.

The pair were married in February 2021 and are expecting their first child together.

Nicolas Cage feels like he got it right with his fifth wife, Rico Shibata. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Pig” actor said his wife is at the top of his list of favorite things in life.

“I’m really happily married,” he said. “I know five is a lot but I think I got it right this time.”

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, got married in Las Vegas on February 16 after getting engaged over FaceTime.

According to People, the pair met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming “Prisoners of the Ghostland.”

Cage was previously married to the actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, and then Lisa Marie Presley — the daughter of Elvis Presley — from 2002 to 2004. His longest marriage was to Alice Kim in 2004. They were together for 12 years before splitting up in 2016. Cage’s shortest marriage began in March 2019, when he wed Erika Kookie in a marriage that lasted four days before he filed for an annulment.

Cage has two children from previous marriages. Arquette gave birth to their son Weston in 1990. Cage fathered a second son with Kim in 2005. Now, he’s expecting is third child with his current wife Shibata.

“Pig” starring Cage is is currently available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the US.