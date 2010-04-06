HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nicolas Cage Loses His Over-The-Top Bel Air Mansion

Photo: luxist.com

Nicolas Cage is in a world of financial trouble, and come 10:30 a.m. April 7th, he is on his way to losing his stunning Bel Air mansion in an auction at the Pomona courthouse for a fraction of the original listing price of $35 Million.The blow comes just two months after he had to sell his foreclosed Las Vegas place for $5 Million.



Cage bought the 11, sq. feet house in 1998 for $6.5 Million and now owes $17 Million on the place. Wednesday’s bidding will start at $11 Million.

Cage’s debts run deep and don’t discriminate – recently there’s been the $14 Million to the IRS, the $6.7 Million in private debts, and the $8.6 million his ex-girlfriend and mother of 19-year-old son, Christina Fulton, is suing him for, for breach of contract and fraud.

It’s been a long road to the bottom for this financially-challenged movie star with the loss of the 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom Tudor style 1940s mansion that used to belong to Dean Martin, only the most recent instalment .

The place sits on one acre and comes equipped with a media room, a spa and sauna, a theatre, a wine cellar, and enough closet space for even Cage’s financial skeletons.

