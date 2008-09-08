Nicolas Cage Bangkok Dangerous Bombs...And Still Wins Weekend

Bangkok Dangerous, a Nicolas Cage action flick, won

the box office wars this weekend with just $7.8 million, the worst number one in 7 years. Tropic Thunder, which has been out for 4 weeks, came in second with $7.5 million.



AP: The Nicolas Cage action-thriller “Bangkok Dangerous” needed just $7.8 million to take the top spot at the box office in what was the slowest movie weekend in seven years, according to studio estimates released Sunday.

The total weekend box office gross was expected to reach just $66 million, the lowest figure since the $59.5 million reported for the weekend of Sept. 21, 2001, according to Media by Numbers.

