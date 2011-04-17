Nicolas Cage Was Just Arrested For "Drunken Assault On Wife In The Street"

Photo: Kirk Weaver via Wikimedia Commons

Nicolas Cage was arrested early this morning in New Orleans after a public fight with his wife Alice Kim.Witnesses say Cage was heavily intoxicated and that he pushed his wife, according to the Daily Mail.



A police statement said Cage “and his wife were standing in front of a residence that he insisted was the property the couple was renting. She disagreed, and Cage grabbed her by the upper arm and pulled her to what he believed was the correct address.”

Cage was released on $11,000 bail today.

In other news, the actor lost $9.5 million on a home sale last week and now owes over $14 million in back taxes.

