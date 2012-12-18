Blazers Forward Nicolas Batum Became The 8th NBA Player To Ever Record The Rare 5-5-5-5-5 Last Night

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nicolas Batum recorded a 5-5-5-5-5 last night, joining one of the most eclectic lists in NBA history.A “5×5” is when a player gets at least five points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Only the very most versatile players in the league have a chance at getting it — guys who are perimeter-oriented enough to get assists and big enough to get blocks.



Batum had 11 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 5 steals. He got it just by the skin of his teeth (click to enlarge):

Michael Jordan never got a 5×5, but came close on two separate occasions (missing by 1 rebound and then by 2 rebounds).

Hakeem Olajuwon did it six times, Andrei Kirilenko did it twice, and somehow Jamaal Tinsley did it once. Vlade Divac, Marcus Camby, Derrick Coleman, and David Robinson all did it too.

Batum isn’t the most random player to ever get a 5×5 (that’s Tinsley), but he does feel a bit out of place here (via Basketball Reference):

Photo: ProBasketballReference

Note: They didn’t keep stats for blocks until the mid-80s, so this list would be much longer if we had all that data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.