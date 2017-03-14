Nicola Sturgeon asks for second Scottish independence referendum

Scotland’s leader said she would seek authority for a new independence referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would move quickly to give Scottish voters a chance to make Scotland an independent country.

She said it was important for Scotland to take active steps to protect its interests as Britain prepared to trigger its departure from the European Union.

Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum.

But Sturgeon said that the UK’s decision to leave the EU had brought about a “material change of circumstances.”

