The Daughter Of Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz Is Starring In The Newest 'Transformers' Film

The daughter of billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, the founder of Trian Fund Management, is starring in the latest Transformers movie.

Nicola Peltz, 19, plays Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

She said the role reminds her of her relationship with her real father.

“I love the human element of this film,” Peltz said in an interview recently posted on YouTube.

“My favourite part of the whole movie, you know, having to do with my character is the father/daughter relationship because I’m so close with my dad. I think it’s so important to have a strong dad.”

Peltz has had roles on television show Bates Motel and the movie The Last Airbender.

She definitely seems like a promising young actress. She’s also not the only one in Hollywood in the Peltz family. Her brother William Peltz is also an actor.

The film comes out on June 27th. [via NY Daily News]

Check out the trailer and interview below:

