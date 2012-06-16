American Admits To Strangling Irish Exchange Student In Tokyo Hotel Room

Furlong was found in a Keio Plaza Hotel room.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The American arrested on suspicion of murder has admitted to strangling a 21-year-old Irish exchange student in a Tokyo hotel room, according to Japanese news agency Jiji Press (via the Daily Mail).Richard Hinds, 19, confessed to pressing Nicola Furlong’s neck with his hands, though he said he did not mean to kill her, according to the report.



In security footage Hinds appears to be wheeling an unconscious Furlong to his room in a wheelchair at around 1am on May 24, according to the Daily Mail.

Hotel staff discovered her body, lying near the bed with Hinds reportedly standing nearby, in the early hours of the morning after receiving a noise complaint.

Police are waiting on toxicology results to determine if her drink was spiked.

Both Hinds, a musician from Memphis, and James Blackston, 23, have both been charged with sexually groping Furlong’s friend during a taxi ride to the hotel where Furlong died, according to the Daily Mail.

Furlong and a friend reportedly met the men at a Nicki Minaj concert in Tokyo and decided to go back to their hotel rooms.

Blackston, a dancer from the Los Angeles area, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Hinds, who is being treated as a minor and is not named under Japanese law, is obviously facing an even more serious sentence.

