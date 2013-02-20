Pippa Middleton Is Dating A Deutsche Bank Stockbroker

Everyone on Wall Street is talking about Nico Jackson, a tall, blue-eyed Deutsche Bank stockbroker.



That’s because he’s dating Pippa Middleton, according to multiple press reports.

She recently took him on vacation to Mustique, a small private island, to meet her parents and pregnant sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, according to the Daily Mail.

Jackson, 35, works at Deutsche Bank in London.

He doesn’t come from the highest social class either. He grew up in Folkestone, Kent, attended non-elite schools and his father owns a ski shop, according to the Daily Mail.

Middleton ended things with her financier beau Alex Loudon back in 2011.

Since that relationship ended, she has been spotted with Thomas Kingston, who works at Schroders private bank, and James Spencer Matthews, the CEO of Eden Rock Capital Management.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.