Nicky Hilton says she still hasn’t gotten her sister Paris a wedding gift

Nicky Hilton Rothschild served as the maid of honor in her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding in November. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicky Hilton Rothschild served as Paris Hilton’s maid of honor at her November wedding.

Hilton Rothschild told Insider that she still hasn’t gotten her sister a wedding gift.

Hilton Rothschild said she has time because Hilton and Carter Reum are still on their honeymoon.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11 and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, still hasn’t gotten her a wedding gift.

Hilton Rothschild served as Hilton’s maid of honor in the November wedding, and she told Insider at the 2021 Jingle Ball held on December 10 in New York City that she’s planning on giving her sister something special.

Watch a snippet from Insider’s interview with Hilton Rothschild from the event’s red carpet below:

“I’m working on it right now. She’s on a seven-week honeymoon, so I’ve got time,” she said.

Hilton announced on her podcast, “This is Paris,” that after she and Reum spent two weeks in Bora Bora, they decided to extend their honeymoon to seven weeks so they could get a much-needed break from work after planning their three-day wedding celebration.

For the ceremony, Hilton wore a stunning custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress with sheer lace designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Hilton’s bridesmaids wore pink dresses by Alice & Olivia. Hilton Rothschild said she loved her outfit despite the fact that her sister recently said on an episode of Peacock’s “Paris in Love” that she “hated” the one she had to wear for Hilton Rothschild’s 2015 wedding.

“They were so beautiful. Naturally, they were pink and they were amazing,” Hilton Rothschild said.

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton)

It’s possible Hilton Rothschild might buy something off of Hilton’s Gearys wedding registry, which is worth over $US60,000 ($AU83,556), as Insider’s Samantha Grindell previously reported.