Check out Instagrams from Nicky Hilton's fairy tale wedding to British banking heir James Rothschild

Julia La Roche

Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton married wealthy British banking heir James Rothschild in a picturesque ceremony on Friday at Kensington Palace in London.

The bride is a 31-year-old fashion designer and socialite. She’s the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. The groom is the 30-year-old son of the late Amschel Rothschild, the executive chairman of Rothschild Asset Management.

The couple met in 2011.

The Hilton family shared photos on Instagram: 

The custom Christian Louboutin heels Hilton wore: 

The bride getting ready at the Claridges Hotel:

Here are some shots of the stunning Valentino gown she wore:

 Here’s a rendering of the design:

 

 Nicky’s brother Barron shared what the place settings looked like: 

And the rehearsal location: 

 The wedding party gathered at Spencer House the night before:  

 And here’s a shot of the happy couple at the rehearsal dinner:

 And here’s a shot of the post-wedding Sunday brunch: 

NOW WATCH: Take a tour of the $US367 million jet that will soon be called Air Force One

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.