Check out Instagrams from Nicky Hilton's fairy tale wedding to British banking heir James Rothschild

Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton married wealthy British banking heir James Rothschild in a picturesque ceremony on Friday at Kensington Palace in London.
The bride is a 31-year-old fashion designer and socialite. She’s the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. The groom is the 30-year-old son of the late Amschel Rothschild, the executive chairman of Rothschild Asset Management.
The couple met in 2011.
The Hilton family shared photos on Instagram:
The custom Christian Louboutin heels Hilton wore:
The bride getting ready at the Claridges Hotel:
Here are some shots of the stunning Valentino gown she wore:
Here’s a rendering of the design:
Nicky’s brother Barron shared what the place settings looked like:
And the rehearsal location:
The wedding party gathered at Spencer House the night before:
And here’s a shot of the happy couple at the rehearsal dinner:
And here’s a shot of the post-wedding Sunday brunch:
