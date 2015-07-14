Check out Instagrams from Nicky Hilton's fairy tale wedding to British banking heir James Rothschild

Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton married wealthy British banking heir James Rothschild in a picturesque ceremony on Friday at Kensington Palace in London.

The bride is a 31-year-old fashion designer and socialite. She’s the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. The groom is the 30-year-old son of the late Amschel Rothschild, the executive chairman of Rothschild Asset Management.

The couple met in 2011.

The Hilton family shared photos on Instagram:

The custom Christian Louboutin heels Hilton wore:

The bride getting ready at the Claridges Hotel:

Here are some shots of the stunning Valentino gown she wore:

Here’s a rendering of the design:

Nicky’s brother Barron shared what the place settings looked like:

And the rehearsal location:

The wedding party gathered at Spencer House the night before:

And here’s a shot of the happy couple at the rehearsal dinner:

And here’s a shot of the post-wedding Sunday brunch:

