WATCH: A Giants Receiver Taunted The Falcons With The 'Dirty Bird' Dance After Scoring A 72-Yard Touchdown

New York Giants receiver Hakeem Nicks started the rout of the Falcons by catching a 72-yard TD bomb from Eli Manning.



After the score, he rubbed salt in the wound by breaking out the “Dirty Bird” — the silly TD dance that the Falcons used to do when they were good back in the ’90s.

The Falcons were pathetic (they lost 24-2), so they kind of deserve to be mocked.

Here’s the video:

Bonus: here’s Eli throwing a sick TD pass to Mario Manningham to seal it:

