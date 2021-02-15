Nicki Minaj's father has died after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in New York

Taylor Hill /Getty Images Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has reportedly died from a hit-and-run accident.

Robert Maraj, 64, died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident on Friday.

The unidentified driver fled the scene and witnesses could not provide a clear description.

Authorities have asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle.

Nicki Minaj’s father has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident at age 64.

The Nassau County Police Department confirmed with Insider that Robert Maraj died on Saturday, February 13.

Maraj was walking on a roadway between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola, New York, on Friday, according to a press release.

He was struck by a vehicle heading northbound at 6:15 pm.

Maraj was transported to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

The Homicide Squad will investigate the matter and ask for public assistance to identify the driver and the vehicle. Tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, and all calls will remain anonymous. Insider has reached out to Nicki Minaj’s representatives for comment.

