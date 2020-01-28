Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life for child rape

Gotham/GC Images/Chance Yeh/Getty Images Nicki Minaj and her brother Jelani Maraj.

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced in a New York court on Monday to 25 years to life for raping an 11-year-old girl at his home in Long Island.

He was arrested in late 2015 on charges of predatory sexual assault and endangering a child.

The girl testified at the trial in 2017 that he raped her up to four times per week and sometimes twice a day, The Associated Press reported.

Maraj was arrested in December 2015 and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering a child. In 2017,Maraj was found guilty.

At the time, his lawyer said he would appeal the verdict, accusing the girl’s mother of making up the allegations to force Minaj to pay the family $US25 million, The Associated Press reported; the girl’s mother rejected the suggestion.

In October, a Long Island judge turned down his appeal for a new trial based on an accusation of jury misconduct, Newsday reported.

The girl testified at the trial that Maraj raped her multiple times a week and sometimes twice a day beginning in April 2015, the AP reported.

Before Maraj was found guilty, he and Minaj were reportedly close. When he was charged in December 2015, the pop star paid her brother’s $US100,000 bond. But the siblings’ relationship turned cold following Maraj’s criminal conviction, sources told the Daily Mail.

According to Page Six, at the sentencing, Maraj’s lawyer read a 2016 letter Minaj wrote in support of her brother, in which she described him as the “most patient, gentle, genuine, giving selfless man I know.”

Shortly after Maraj’s conviction, Minaj visited him in jail, but only in an effort to support their mother, TMZ reported.

