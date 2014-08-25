Nicki Minaj Had A Major Wardrobe Malfunction During The MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj arrived fully clothed to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

The singer had a costume change to open the show with her hit single “Anaconda”:

But during a performance of “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, something went terribly wrong…

Her dress completely split! But Minaj recovered quickly.

And laughed it off.

Because the show must go on!

Minaj covered up later when she took the stage to perform with Usher:

