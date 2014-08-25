Nicki Minaj Had A Major Wardrobe Malfunction During The MTV VMAs

Aly Weisman

Nicki Minaj arrived fully clothed to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Nicki minaj mtv vmas 1Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

The singer had a costume change to open the show with her hit single “Anaconda”:

Nicki minaj mtv vmasMichael Buckner/Getty Images

But during a performance of “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, something went terribly wrong…

Nicki minaj wardrobe malfunction 2Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Her dress completely split! But Minaj recovered quickly.

Nicki Minaj wardrobe malfunction 1Michael Buckner/Getty Images

And laughed it off.

Nicki minaj wardrobe malfunction 3Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Because the show must go on!

Nicki MinajBuzzFeed/MTV

Minaj covered up later when she took the stage to perform with Usher:

Nicki minaj usherMichael Buckner/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.