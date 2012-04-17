Nicki Minaj Wanted To Kill Her Dad When Young; Father Devastated—Here's Today's Buzz

APWill Eli Manning soar on SNL May 5th?Ready the cue cards. Eli Manning will host Saturday Night Live May 5 with musical guest Rihanna.

Iron Man’s going abroad. Disney announced this morning “Iron Man 3” is going to be co-produced overseas in China.

A la “GCB,” it looks like we’ll be getting a new Christian-led “Real Housewives” series.

“Titanic 3D” may be fourth at the U.S. box office; however, the film is winning overseas, earning China’s best opening gross ever with $58 million.

According to X17, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may be dating after the two were spotted together.

In case you’re wondering, Kanye West changed the title of his new single “Theraflu” to “Way too Cold.”

According to CareerCast, radio and TV broadcasters ranked #10 on the list of worst jobs.

Get a close-up view of Angelina Jolie’s engagement ring, here.

“Goodfellas” actor Vincent Gallo is suing the city of Los Angeles for wasteful spending of his tax dollars. Good luck with that one.

Excited for Spider-Man this summer? Watch the international trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man” with a few new scenes below:

Talk about family drama. Nicki Minaj’s dad is “devastated” after the singer told “Nightline” she wanted to kill her abusing father when she was little. She also deleted her Twitter account after a fan site supposedly leaked music.

