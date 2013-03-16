Nicki Minaj Threatened To Leave 'American Idol'—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Fox
- Yesterday, Minaj was late to a live taping of “American Idol.” Now, the singer the singer walked away from the judges table mouthing, “I’m done,” after a contestant was eliminated from the show’s top 10. Minaj said before the contestant, Curtis Finch Jr., was sent packing that if he went home, she would as well.
- Oprah Winfrey has been named Forbe’s most influential celebrity.
- Season 13 “Bachelor” Jason Mesnick and wife Molly Malaney celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Riley Anne, Thursday.
- Oscar-winning “Life of Pi” director Ang Lee is working on a new pilot for FX called “Tyrant.”
- Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) will direct “Jurassic Park 4.” Steven Spielberg will executive produce the series.
- Andy Forssell will step in as Hulu’s acting CEO.
- NBC has released a full trailer for new show, “Hannibal.” The series premieres April 4 starring Mads Mikkelsen. Watch the trailer below:
