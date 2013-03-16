Nicki Minaj Threatened To Leave 'American Idol'—Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna
nicki minaj american idol

Photo: Fox

  • Yesterday, Minaj was late to a live taping of “American Idol.” Now, the singer the singer walked away from the judges table mouthing, “I’m done,” after a contestant was eliminated from the show’s top 10. Minaj said before the contestant, Curtis Finch Jr., was sent packing that if he went home, she would as well. 
  • Oprah Winfrey has been named Forbe’s most influential celebrity. 
  • Season 13 “Bachelor” Jason Mesnick and wife Molly Malaney celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Riley Anne, Thursday.  
  • Oscar-winning “Life of Pi” director Ang Lee is working on a new pilot for FX called “Tyrant.” 
  • Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) will direct “Jurassic Park 4.” Steven Spielberg will executive produce the series. 
  • Andy Forssell will step in as Hulu’s acting CEO.
  • NBC has released a full trailer for new show, “Hannibal.” The series premieres April 4 starring Mads Mikkelsen. Watch the trailer below: 

