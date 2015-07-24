Here's why Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry are all fighting -- in as few words as possible

If you frequent Twitter, you may have seen some of your favourite A-list stars slinging insults back and forth at each other the past few days.

The feud involves Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry. Here’s why there’s beef, in as few words as possible.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift used to be friends. Here they are, loving each other, in happier times.

Then, in 2014, some of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers left her to join Katy Perry’s tour. Swift got mad at Perry for stealing her backup dancers and cut ties with her former friend. Swift’s current hit “Bad Blood” is supposedly all about Perry and the lost love between them. Perry subtweeted Swift and called her a “Regina George in sheep’s clothes.”

Not to mention both stars dated singer John Mayer, which may be another source of contention.

This week, rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted about the VMA awards, which are coming up. Her tweet didn’t mention Taylor Swift at all, but Swift took offence to it and assumed Minaj was bashing her nomination.

They worked out the miscommunication and then Swift invited Minaj on stage with her if she won a VMA.

The next day, Katy Perry, who found Swift’s comment about “pitting girls against each other” very ironic, chimed in. After all, Swift wrote a chart-topping song that many presume is a “take down” of Perry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.