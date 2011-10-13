Nicki Minaj Wore A Bra To Meet Her Toddler Superfans (VIDEO)

An adorable pair of sisters totally nailing a rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” has been linked around the world all week.



Because Ellen DeGeneres likes making wonderful things like this happen, she invited Minaj and the tots to appear together on her show.

Minaj graciously said yes — and showed up in lingerie, apparently undeterred by the memory of her recent wardrobe malfunction on national television.

Whatever — these two little girls are absorbed in their amazing wigs, we doubt they noticed.

And their duet with Minaj is the best thing we’ve seen all afternoon.

