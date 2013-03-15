Nicki Minaj Showed Up 13 Minutes Late To Live 'American Idol' Taping — Here's Today's Buzz

- Nicki Minaj blamed L.A. traffic for the reason she was 13 minutes late to a live taping of “American Idol.” Ryan Seacrest introduced the show by saying, “We are coming to you live and on time … say hello to three of your four judges who have made it here on time.” Fellow judge Mariah Carey was not pleased.
- The Dick Clark Estate is donating $1 million to the late TV host’s college fraternity. Clark was a DKE bro while he attended Syracuse University from 1947-1951, but the money will go to the Delta Kappa Epsilon Foundation in New York, which handles finances for the frat’s chapters around the country.
- Gwyneth Paltrow keeps her two young kids on a strict low-carb, gluten-free diet. In her new cookbook “It’s All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great,” Paltrow admits: “Sometimes when my family is not eating pasta, bread or processed grains like white rice, we’re left with that specific hunger that comes with avoiding carbs.”
- Julianne Hough left 100K worth of gifted jewelry from boyfriend Ryan Seacrest in her car and what do you know, it was stolen.
- Model Miranda Kerr’s latest accessory is a … neck brace, after suffering injuries to her neck and back during a car wreck in L.A. on Monday.
- Al Pacino, 72, shows off his 33-year-old girlfriend on the red carpet for the premiere of his HBO movie “Phil Spector.”
- The Harlem Shake is number one for the fourth week in a row.
