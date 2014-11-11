People Are Outraged Over Nicki Minaj's New Nazi-Themed Music Video

Nicki Minaj just released her new lyric music video for “Only” on Friday, and it is already receiving tons of criticism for resembling cartoonish Nazi propaganda.

The video features Minaj as a reigning dictator:

As well as Chris Brown, who is featured on the track, as a mustached military leader:

Drake, who is half-Jewish, as a religious leader:

And Lil Wayne (far left) as a business mogul:

Ranks of solders are shown with red armbands mirroring those worn by Nazi soldiers:

The word “chamber” is shown over an image of a gas mask:

Army tanks:

Swastika-like red flags with the YM sign — symbolizing Young Money, the record label to which Minaj is signed:

And propaganda billboards:

The similarities are glaringly obvious and the Anti-Defamation League is clearly not pleased, saying in a statement that they are “deeply disturbed by the unadulterated Nazi imagery.”

“The irony should be lost on no one that this video debuted on the 76th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the ‘night of broken glass’ pogrom that signaled the beginning of the Final Solution and the Holocaust,” added ADL National Director Abraham H. Foxman.

“It is troubling that no one among Minaj’s group of producers, publicists and managers raised a red flag about the use of such imagery before ushering the video into public release,” said Foxman, a Holocaust survivor. “This video is insensitive to Holocaust survivors and a trivialization of the history of that era. The abuse of Nazi imagery is deeply disturbing and offensive to Jews and all those who can recall the sacrifices Americans and many others had to make as a result of Hitler’s Nazi juggernaut.”

Twitter, too, has been up in arms:

@NICKIMINAJ I’m really disappointed in your use of nazi imagery in “only.” It’s grossly offensive. Please apologise and delete it.

— ready to run (@zourrification) November 9, 2014

@NICKIMINAJ i <3 you. but making a nazi themed video, w/yourself as a sexy Hitler & your initials looking like a swastika? disrespectful :(

— Troye Sivan (@troyesivan) November 8, 2014

Minaj hasn’t responded to the controversy, but the video’s director, Jeff Osborne, has acknowledged the outcry by retweeting his fans and critics alike:







Watch the full video below and judge for yourself. (Warning: explicit language)

