A NYC taxi tycoon threw his kid an epic Bar Mitzvah with a private Nicki Minaj concert

A New York taxi cab medallion mogul threw his son an epic bar mitzvah party this weekend complete with a private Nicki Minaj performance.

The lucky kid’s name is Matt Murstein.

Matt’s father is Andrew Murstein is the founder, president and largest shareholder of Medallion Financial Corp — a publicly-traded company with a ~$US259 million market cap. Andrew Murstein is also the co-owner of NASCAR team Richard Petty Motorsports and the majority owner of professional lacrosse team New York Lizards.

Matt is a big Nicki Minaj fan, sources said.

During the private show, Minaj performed 7 songs, including the clean version of “Super Bass.”

Afterwards, the rap superstar did a meet-and-greet. She took photos with almost all of the 150 kids in attendance, the sources said.

She also gave the kids some words of encouragement.

“Get an education. Stay in school. And don’t be a slouch or a bum. And ladies, never let a man have to take care of you. Do you understand me? Be your own woman. Be your own person. Do you understand me?”



It’s unclear how much it cost to book Minaj. Last year, Priceonomics published a list of booking price estimates and placed Minaj in the $US200,000 to $US300,000+ category.

Matt’s big night had a nice takeaway message. We’re told that the theme was basketball and staying in school and getting your degree.

Sources said that Matt is a star player for his Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team. We’re told that the 13-year-old is 6 feet tall!

Naturally, Matt also had a traditional Bar Mitzvah video. That was a blowout too. The video montage for the event was a play on LeBron James’ TV special “The Decision,” and it was hosted by Bob Costas.

In the video, Costas and Matt sat in arm chairs in a gym much like LeBron did. Costas asked Matt if he was going to go pro and enter the NBA draft or stay in school. The video also featured celebrity appearances including Patrick Ewing saying how he and team owner Michael Jordan want him to play for the Charlotte Hornets and John Starks asking him to come play for the Knicks. At the end of the video, Matt decides to stay in school, sources said.

The party, which was held at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, looked like a blast. The event had many major athletes and celebrities in attendance, including Hank Aaron and his wife Billye; former NY Knick John Starks; and pro lacrosse star Paul Rabil. Other prominent figures in attendance, included former US Senator and Governor Lowell Weicker; current NY Governor Andrew Cuomo; and Universal Records President Monte Lipman, sources said.

Now check out the Instagram posts:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.