Nicki Minaj Is The Newest 'American Idol' Judge, Here's What Her Salary May Look Like

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

It’s been a busy few months for “American Idol.”First judge Steven Tyler left the show after which Jennifer Lopez quickly followed suit. Then Mariah Carey stepped up as the show’s newest judge.



Now Us Weekly is reporting that Nicki Minaj will join the judge’s panel for the newest season as well. This after turning down “X Factor” in April.

News broke last week that the rapper and singer might join the show, but a “soda war” was holding things up. Minaj is the new face of Pepsi, but Coca-Cola reportedly pays “Idol” $26 million per year to sponsor the show.

The revamped show is rumoured to feature a four-member panel of judges, with longtime judge Randy Jackson possibly moving to a “mentor” position.

Candidates to fill the remaining slots include Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams, Keith Urban, and Enrique Iglesias.

With Carey commanding a mammoth $18 million salary, how much will Minaj earn?

As reference point, here’s a list of notable salaries of recent talent competition judges:

Demi Lovato – $1 million

Christina Aguilera – $10 million

Jennifer Lopez – $12 million

Howard Stern – $15 million

Britney Spears – $15 million

Mariah Carey – $18 million

