Nicki Minaj is starring in a TV comedy based on her life

Nicki Minaj will star in and executive produce her own television comedy on ABC Family.

The youth-skewing cable channel has given the show a series order, according to a network press release.

“This is one of the more unique adventures I’ve ever embarked on,” said Minaj in statement. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited to team up with an amazing group of people to give the world something really special.”

The half-hour comedy will be based on Minaj’s family and their immigration from Trinidad in the early 1990s. It will focus on her growing up in Queens, New York, as well as her musical roots and evolution into a star.

The series is set to begin production this winter in Queens.

“Nicki Minaj is a force to be reckoned with at everything she touches,” said ABC Family’s programming and development Executive Vice President, Karey Burke, said. “We’re beyond thrilled to bring her one-of-a-kind story to our channel. Nicki is an international superstar, yet not everyone knows how inspiring and hilarious her true story is, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

More to come…

