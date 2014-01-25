Nicki Minaj Disses Photoshopped ESPN Magazine Cover Of Herself And Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Nicki Minaj grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s music issue, but the singer claims something’s off about herself in the photo.

Minaj posted the cover on Instagram with the caption, “When retouching goes wrong.”

Minaj posted original images from the photoshoot for comparison saying, “I love my personal unretouched photos where my forehead doesn’t mysteriously grow in length.”

Do you see a difference?

Still, it doesn’t look like the singer has any hard feelings.

ESPN is the latest magazine to receive flack for retouching. Vogue has recently come under scrutiny for its portrayal of Lena Dunham in its February issue.

