Nicki Minaj Endorses Obama, Despite Rap Lyrics Praising Romney

Nicki Minaj punk’d the president.

Photo: AP

On Lil Wayne‘s newest mix tape “Dedication 4,” Nicki Minaj sang her supposed support of Republican Mitt Romney, rapping:”I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b—-es is f—ing up the economy.”



But turns out that was just her alter-ego doing the talking—and the current president called it from a mile away.

After the lyrics were released to the public, Obama told an Orlando radio station “I’m not sure that’s actually what happened… She likes to play different characters. So I don’t know what’s going on there.”

The liberal rap queen confirmed Obama’s suspicions on Twitter:

Now listen to Obama talk to the pop radio station about the Minaj mishap:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Anderson Cooper talks for first time about coming out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.