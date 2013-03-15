See What Nicki Minaj Looks Like Without The Pink Hair And Crazy Make-Up

Performer and American Idol judge Nicki Minaj is known for her brightly coloured wigs, and super crazy make-up. But this month, Minaj graces the cover of ELLE stripped of wigs, glitter, and crazy coloured lips.



Of course, Minaj is still wearing make-up in the shoot but it’s a much more natural subdued look, and she looks great:

Photo: Thomas Whiteside/ELLE Magazine

For more photos from the shoot, click over to ELLE.com >

[h/t Buzzfeed]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.