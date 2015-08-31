Nicki Minaj just called out Miley Cyrus at the VMAs for talking about Minaj in the New York Times

MTV’s 2015 Video Music Awards have been airing for about 45 minutes tonight and the bulk of that time has been taken up by calling attention to Nicki Minaj’s various feuds with other celebrities.

First, Minaj and Taylor Swift (allegedly) buried the hatchet by performing together at the beginning of the show, settling their recent Twitter feud (read more about that here).

But Minaj wasn’t done yet. After winning the award for best hip hop video, she totally called out Miley Cyrus in her acceptance speech.

“Now, back to this b—h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” Minaj said. “Miley, what’s good?”

“Hey, we’re all in this industry,” Cyrus responded immediately. “We all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate. Nicki, congratulations.”

The two were referring to an interview Cyrus recently gave to the New York Times where she weighed in on Minaj’s disagreement with Swift, a disagreement that sparked when Minaj implied that Swift was nominated for the Video of the Year award because of her “slimmer” body.

Among other things, Cyrus told the Times:

What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite. I think there’s a way you speak to people with openness and love. You don’t have to start this pop star against pop star war. It became Nicki Minaj and Taylor in a fight, so now the story isn’t even on what you wanted it to be about. Now you’ve just given E! News “Catfight! Taylor and Nicki Go at It.”

Of course, Twitter is responding to the entire uncomfortable mess with ridiculous gifs and photos.

