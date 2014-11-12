Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence On Nazi-Themed Music Video

On Friday, Nicki Minaj released the lyric music video for her new single “Only.” Immediately, the video received criticismfor resembling cartoonish Nazi propaganda.

Between the ranks of solders shown with red armbands mirroring those worn by Nazi soldiers, Swastika-like red flags, and a cartoon Minaj as a reigning dictator, the similarities were glaringly obvious and the Anti-Defamation League was not pleased.

Minaj remained mum on the controversial video until early this morning when she finally tweeted an apology and brief explanation:

The artist who made the lyric video for “Only” was influenced by a cartoon on Cartoon Network called “Metalocalypse” & Sin City.

Both the producer, & person in charge of over seeing the lyric video (one of my best friends & videographer: A. Loucas), happen to be Jewish

I didn’t come up w/the concept, but I’m very sorry & take full responsibility if it has offended anyone. I’d never condone Nazism in my art.

The “Metalocalypse” Cartoon Network show opening Minaj references is below:

Minaj’s black, white, and red video does resemble the “Sin City” aesthetic.

When TMZ caught up with Minaj last night and asked if the video was antisemitic, she pointed to her male companion and shouted back at the paparazzi: “No, this is my new Jewish boyfriend why the f— would I do that? We did this together.”

The man accompanying Minaj was Alex Loucas, Minaj’s “Only” videographer.

The video’s director, Jeff Osborne, meanwhile, has acknowledged the outcry by simply retweeting his fans and critics alike:

Watch the video in question below. (Warning: explicit language)

