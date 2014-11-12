Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence On Nazi-Themed Music Video

Aly Weisman
Nicki Minaj nazi video YouTube/NickiMinajAtVEVO

On Friday, Nicki Minaj released the lyric music video for her new single “Only.” Immediately, the video received criticismfor resembling cartoonish Nazi propaganda.

Between the ranks of solders shown with red armbands mirroring those worn by Nazi soldiers, Swastika-like red flags, and a cartoon Minaj as a reigning dictator, the similarities were glaringly obvious and the Anti-Defamation League was not pleased.

Nicki Minaj nazi video YouTube/NickiMinajAtVEVO

Minaj remained mum on the controversial video until early this morning when she finally tweeted an apology and brief explanation:

The “Metalocalypse” Cartoon Network show opening Minaj references is below:

 

Minaj’s black, white, and red video does resemble the “Sin City” aesthetic.

Eva green sin city sequelDimension/Sin City: A Dame to Kill For trailer

When TMZ caught up with Minaj last night and asked if the video was antisemitic, she pointed to her male companion and shouted back at the paparazzi: “No, this is my new Jewish boyfriend why the f— would I do that? We did this together.”

The man accompanying Minaj was Alex Loucas, Minaj’s “Only” videographer.

The video’s director, Jeff Osborne, meanwhile, has acknowledged the outcry by simply retweeting his fans and critics alike:

Nicki minaj only tweets jeff osborne

Watch the video in question below. (Warning: explicit language)

